South Weber man threatens police with knife, sets house on fire following domestic incident

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — A South Weber man is in custody after threatening police with a knife and setting a house on fire following a domestic incident Wednesday afternoon. No injuries reported at this time.

Davis County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic incident at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon that lead to a home on South Weber drive being set on fire.

The home suffered extensive damage from the fire that was believed to have been caused by the suspect after a female victim left the home feeling threatened following a domestic incident. There were no injuries as a result of the fire nor were there any pets known to be inside the home at this time.

When police arrived the suspect brandished a knife and threatened them, leading the suspect to be neutralized with a stun gun and then taken into custody. While he was not injured he was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution. No officers were injured.

How the fire was started is still under investigation, as well as the domestic incident itself.

There were no injuries to the victim and the victim was helped by victim advocates and other support resources.

The charges against the suspect are pending as the investigation continues to be underway at this time.