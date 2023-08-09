Southern Utah homicide victim remembered as ultimate family man

HURRICANE, Utah — The family of Hurricane man who was shot and killed last Friday continues to grieve.

According to the Hurricane City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Eagles Lodge, located at 495 East 800 North, around 11 p.m. on reports of a possible shooting. There, they found a 41-year-old man who had been shot and later died at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Sean Moore, a 41-year-old Hurricane resident.

"He's just easy to talk to whenever you need him," said Sean's brother Ryan Moore. "You can call him and talk to him and he's always there."

Out of the ten children, Ryan says his brother was the middle child.

"He's a really kind guy," Ryan said.

On Tuesday, Ryan told FOX 13 News that Sean was the ultimate family man.

"Loved his, his girls, his daughters and his wife," Ryan said.

It was a sentiment echoed by Stephanie Todd, Sean's sister.

"His girls were, everything his girls were, everything to him," said Todd. "Everything he did, everything he thought of revolved around his girls."

Todd says her brother also had a real passion for music.

"Everything he did revolved around singing and music," said Todd.

This is why Sean's family say he was at the Eagles Lodge in Hurricane Friday night, for karaoke.

According to a probable cause statement, the suspect, 55-year-old Bryan Hill was acting belligerent and escalating in anger. The statement says Sean stepped in to escort hill out of the business, when moments later, Hill pulled out a gun, shooting and killing Sean.

Hill left the area and was later arrested the following day.

Ryan tells me he is still in shock about what took place.

"Anger, it's all over the spectrum of emotion, it's been a roller coaster," Ryan said.

Todd says it still doesn't feel real what happened to her young brother.

"Sean was just trying to help out and make it a pleasant experience for everyone around him," said Todd. "I just wonder why the guy couldn't just take a breath, just take a breath instead of doing what he did."

Both siblings tell FOX 13 News the support they've been offered is heartwarming.

From the 12U Hurricane Hustle Softball Club, where Sean helped coach the entire Hurricane community.

"If there's anything we could take away from this is all the love and support that all of us have been shown through this, it embodies Sean," said Todd. "It completely embodies Sean and who he was."

Four of Sean's siblings were gathered in Orem on Tuesday. They say they will head back down to Hurricane on Thursday to be there to support Sean's wife and kids, ahead of his funeral.

"There are big shoes to fill for the family with him gone," Ryan said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Sean here.

According to the page, all funds that are donated will be transferred out of the account and given to Sean's wife and three daughters.