Southern Utah man arrested after missing college student found alive

EPHRAIM, Utah — A man is now in police custody in connection with the case of a missing Snow College student who was found alive Saturday night.

Although details on what happened in the five days she was missing are still unclear, the family of 19-year-old Madelyn "Maddie" Allen expressed their gratitude in a press conference Sunday afternoon.

During the conference, Snow College Police Chief Derek Walk also announced that a man was in custody.

Brent Brown, 39, was booked on suspicion of obstructing justice. Walk said other charges are pending as the investigation continues as they are still working to determine what happened. As of Sunday afternoon, no court documents on his arrest were publicly available.

Walk added that Allen was found at Brown's home in Wayne County.

Police have not yet determined if she was taken by force or held against her will. Walk said police hadn't met Brown before Saturday, and they are trying to find out what they can about him. They are also working to determine what sort of relationship existed between him and Allen, and what she knew about him.

Jacob Allen, Madelyn's uncle who has taken the role of family spokesperson throughout the past week, gave a statement from the family following the police chief's announcement.

The family did not say what happened to Madelyn, and even they are still learning, but Jacob said the "ordeal" she went through was "traumatic."

Jacob said the family is going through an intense mix of emotions — such as shock, exhaustion, relief, worry, but overall: gratitude.

Jacob, as well as Madelyn's father Jonathan, expressed gratitude as they spoke, especially for the police involved in the investigation and search that brought their loved one back to them. Her father said he fell to his knees when the police chief called him Saturday night to say they'd found her.

