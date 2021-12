LOA, Utah — A man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping and raping a younger woman.

Brent Neil Brown, 39, was booked on four felony counts: aggravated kidnapping, rape, object rape, and obstruction of justice.

Court documents say Brown held the woman captive in his home in Loa (Kane County) for multiple days.

After Brown was booked, a judge ruled Sunday afternoon that he be held without bail.