Southern Utah U receives federal grant to fuel tech development

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Southern Utah University (SUU) is one of 50 organizations nationwide to receive a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to help fund tech-based economic development.

These grants are part of the "Build to Scale" annual program which seeks to boost technology entrepreneurship by increasing access to startup capital.

SUU is the only organization in Utah to receive one of these grants, which were given to nonprofits, state government agencies, institutions of higher learning, and other organizations in 26 states for a total of $36.5 million. SUU's share is nearly $750,000.

“This work is critical in developing the innovation and entrepreneurship our country needs to build back better and increase American competitiveness on the global stage.” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo of the program.

The 2021 awardees will leverage an additional $40 million in matching funds from a variety of private and public sector sources, supporting aerospace, agtech, blue economy, bioscience, advanced manufacturing and health technology clusters in regions throughout the country.