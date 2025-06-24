Forsyth Fire grows another 1,000 acres overnight

PINE VALLEY, Utah — Firefighters in southern Utah are continuing their focus on fighting the Forsyth Fire. Tuesday morning, crews reported the smallest growth in the fire in days at just 1,184 more acres burning overnight.

The current estimated size of the fire is 8,229 acres with 0% containment. A total of 509 personnel are currently fighting the fire.

The incident commander, Mike Johnston, reports that on Monday, firefighters were able to rappel down from helicopters into areas along a prominent ridgeline on the southwest edge of the fire. From there, they were able to secure the fire's edge.

Today, crews are expected to begin working in Lloyd Canyon to dig hand lines and lay water hoses to provide adequate protection to structures in the area. "Resources are also working to protect Pine Valley Recreation Area campgrounds, laying hose lines and reducing fire activity," Johnston wrote in a release.

Tuesday's winds are expected to be at 15 to 20 miles per hour. Officials warn that as the week continues, more dry weather can be expected, which raises the potential for critical fire weather. Thursday and Friday are expected to be the best days for potential red flag warnings.

