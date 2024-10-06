Moab man charged after interfering with deputy giving CPR

MOAB, Utah — A Moab man is facing charges after he interfered with a Grand County Sheriff's deputy while he was providing CPR to a patient back in September.

Jeffrey Allen Lawn, 44, was charged Friday in Grand County with Obstruction of Justice, a third-degree felony, and three additional misdemeanor charges. According to charging documents, this stems from an September 20 incident where as a deputy was giving CPR to a patient, Lawn was "repeatedly critiquing the chest compressions," at one point, grabbing the deputy's hands.

According to the probable cause statement that was filed that day, Lawn repeatedly claimed to to be a fifteen-year critical care paramedic, and refused to leave when instructed by other deputies.

Following the incident, the Grand County Sheriff's Office attempted to verify Lawn's claims, but could not find a valid Emergency Medical Technician license for Lawn. The closest they were able to find was an expired certification from the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians.

Lawn's first court appearance is set for Monday.