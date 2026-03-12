Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Phragmites burn next to freeway in Springville, crews responding

FOX 13 News
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A large vegetation fire has broken out near Interstate 15 in Springville Thursday afternoon, prompting a heavy response from fire crews.

Officials confirmed that the Miracle Fire began in a marshy area near milepost 261 on I-15, with smoke impacting nearby traffic.

No structures are threatened at this time, but crews are requesting air resources to attack areas of the fire that are difficult to reach due to the marshy terrain.

