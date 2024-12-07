Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for Monument Valley woman

Utah Department of Public Safety
Alma Jean Sutherland, 77, missing from Monument Valley, Utah
Two images of 77 year-old Alma Jean Sutherland released by the Utah Department of Public Safety. On the left image, she is seated in a chair, her hands folded between her legs, wearing jeans and a red sweater. On the right image, she is wearing a cream colored sweater.
MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a 77 year-old woman with dementia missing from Monument Valley.

Alma Jean Sutherland was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Friday when she allegedly walked off from her home. Authorities say she has been known to hitchhike to Cedar City, or to Kayenta, Arizona.

Sutherland is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, a purple shirt, and black boots.

If you see her, or know where she might be, please contact the San Juan County Sheriff's Office at 435-637-0890 or the Kayenta District of the Navajo Police Department at 928-697-5600.

