Silver Alert issued for Monument Valley woman

MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a 77 year-old woman with dementia missing from Monument Valley.

Alma Jean Sutherland was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Friday when she allegedly walked off from her home. Authorities say she has been known to hitchhike to Cedar City, or to Kayenta, Arizona.

Sutherland is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, a purple shirt, and black boots.

If you see her, or know where she might be, please contact the San Juan County Sheriff's Office at 435-637-0890 or the Kayenta District of the Navajo Police Department at 928-697-5600.