St. George man arrested after stabbing caregiver multiple times

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George man was arrested Saturday morning after police say he stabbed a caregiver multiple times.

Booking documents say the investigation began around 2:00 a.m., when St. George police responded to a home in the area of 1287 West Shadow Point Drive. A neighbor had called dispatch saying they say the victim, covered in blood, running and knocking on multiple doors.

Once on scene, officers found the female victim with multiple stab wounds laying on the ground. The victim told police she had been stabbed by the suspect, Keith Dee Johnson, 72, whom she had been caring for as part of her job with a caregiving services.

Officers made contact with the victim's manager, who provided the address where Johnson lived. Upon arrival, they found the front door open, with blood on the front of the building, and within the front room. Johnson was located on the second floor. When officers were taking him into custody, Johnson violently resisted, saying "she attacked me" unprompted.

Meanwhile, the victim was transported to St. George Regional Hospital for treatment. Medical staff told officers she had sustained five separate injuries, and that the wounds were defensive in nature.

As of 5:00 a.m., when the probable cause statement was filed by St. George Police, the victim is still alive, undergoing emergency surgery.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will bring you updates as we learn more.