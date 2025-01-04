Suspect in custody after two people injured in stabbing at St. George apartment complex

ST. GEORGE, Utah — One person is in jail after police say he stabbed two people at a St. George apartment complex Friday night.

According to a post to Facebook from St. George Police Department, the investigation began just after 10:30 at an apartment complex in the area of 2000 West 1400 North, where officers received reports of two people being stabbed. Once on scene, the victims were found to have non-life-threatening injuries "consistent with a stabbing."

One suspect, whom police have identified as Elian De Jesus Arias Sierra, has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, as well as aggravated assault among other charges.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact St. George Police at 435-627-4300.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.