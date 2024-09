MOAB, Utah — One woman is dead after she was hit by a car near Moab Friday night.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on State Route 191 north of Angel Rock Road. A woman was walking in the northbound lane when she was struck by a red Honda Fit.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. UHP says the driver is cooperating with police.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.