Spanish Fork house fire causes $300k in damage, started by fireworks

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A house fire in Spanish Fork on the Fourth of July caused about $300,000 in damages and was deemed to have started by fireworks that were thrown away in a garbage can.

Fire crews responded to the area of 1700 S. 2940 E. just before midnight on Monday on calls of a house fire.

Heavy smoke and fire was coming from the attic of the home when firefighters arrived. Luckily, they were able to contain the fire to the attic and garage, protecting living spaces from major damage, officials report.

The fire was caused by recently-discharged fireworks that were thrown away in an outdoor garbage can. The fire spread to the side of the home and extended into the eaves and attic from the outdoor garbage can, fire officials said.

It took crews 35 minutes to put the fire out and damages were estimated at about $300,000.

Officials said three people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but no other medical aid was needed.

The Spanish Fork Fire Department reminded that if you light fireworks, make sure to completely soak the remnant in water before putting them in garbage cans and check your smoke detectors to make sure they're working properly.