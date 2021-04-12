Spanish Fork Police ask for help solving Costco wallet theft, fraud

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Spanish Fork Police hope someone will recognize surveillance images of a person for questioning in a theft and credit card fraud case.

According to SFPD, the person pictured may have information about the theft of a wallet, which was taken from a shopping cart at a Costco store.

The theft then led to hundreds of dollars in fraudulent charges racked up at other stores.

Two surveillance images taken at Costco and a third surveillance image from a different show the person wearing a black ballcap, a light-colored mask, a light-colored "Hilfiger" shirt with horizontal striping on the torso area and dark striping down the sleeves, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information that may aid police in the investigation is urged to contact Officer Packard at 801-804-4700.