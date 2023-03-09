Special batch of beer made by Utah women helps others in the industry

SALT LAKE CITY — One group of women is celebrating Women's History month with a special batch of beer that will help fund scholarships.

A small, tight-knit sisterhood, "The Pink Boots Society," met at Level Crossing Brewery on International Women's Day to bond over the brew.

It's the fifth year in a row that the gathering has happened and is a highlight for many in the group.

"We were just talking about, this is our favorite way to spend this holiday for sure, is with each other doing this," explained Libby Taylor, "It's a tradition."

Once the special batch of beer is aged and ready for sale, a percentage will go towards helping other women in the fermented beverage business.

"We're making a wit bier today," Taylor explained. "Proceeds from the beer will go right back into our chapter scholarship fund to further assist us in our education so we can keep developing our careers."

The scholarships are open to all women and non-binary individuals in the industry, which includes those making beer, wine, cider, kombucha, seltzer, and sake.

It's an industry that basically didn't exist in Utah until the 1990s but now it's thriving and dozens of women are key players.

"We're such a tight-knit, small craft beer community, that the prominence of the women doing these jobs is really cool to see," Taylor reflected.

These women have seen so much success in their craft that gatherings to make a collaboration beer are rare, which made this meeting even more special.

"It's not a hobby, it's our careers and it's what we strive to be exceedingly good at and to meet other women who have the same passion as me and the same goals as me and want to help me do that and I can help them in return," Taylor said. "It's a really great group to be part of."

The special batch of beer will be ready for sale in the next month.