Special election set following Utah legislature's special session

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature has passed a bill changing election dates to accommodate replacing Rep. Chris Stewart, who is resigning from Congress as his wife deals with an undisclosed health issue.

The legislature is moving the primary and general elections statewide, impacting hundreds of cities and towns and their municipal elections. The new primary election will be Sept. 5 and the general election will be Nov. 21.

Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson, the state's chief elections officer, said it was the best they could do.

"Everybody’s had to give a little bit on this. Maybe a lot on this," she told FOX 13 News. "But I'm satisfied we can accomplish what is in the bill."

Republican legislative leaders acknowledged the situation is not ideal.

"Nothing’s perfect, but if we were moving into next year, imagine the mess we would have," Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, told reporters.

The bill also:



Has counties run the primary and general elections statewide, instead of cities with municipal races.

Allows mail-in ballots to be postmarked on Primary Election Day.

Sets a deadline for political party switching for the primary immediately upon effect once Governor Spencer Cox signs the bill.

Appropriates $2.5 million to help cover costs and do voter outreach.

"If we did not piggyback with the municipal election the cost would be significantly higher, if not double," House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said.

While the move means longer campaign cycles for candidates, Republican legislative leaders insisted they were not shifting all cities' elections to accommodate one person.

"We’re moving it to accommodate 818,000 voters," said Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, referencing the 2nd Congressional District.

"I'd even broaden that to the whole state of Utah, 3.2 million," added Rep. Schultz.

Lawmakers insisted they did not want the residents in that congressional district to go unrepresented and wanted to mirror the process for voters.

"We don’t want the citizens of Utah to be unrepresented. That’s of paramount importance," said Rep. Calvin Musselman, R-West Haven.

Lt. Gov. Henderson said they will do a large voter outreach effort with the new dates.

"I think the most important thing to know throughout the state, even if you're not in Congressional District 2, is the dates of the election are Sept. 5th or Nov. 21st," she said.

Sen. Adams said it may actually have a silver lining.

"We wish it were hitting on a normal general Election Day, we’re worried about voter turnout. But we also understand that when you put a congressional candidate with a municipal candidate you may get an increase in voter turnout. That may be a plus," he said.

Governor Spencer Cox, who is on a trade mission in Morocco, will sign the bill while he is in that country. FOX 13 News is told a staffer who will accompany him on the trip will take a copy of the bill to him for his signature.