Special Olympics Utah athletes bask in the glory of annual event

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — “The most positive place you could possibly be," said mother of two athletes, Janet Sanders.

The events created an environment that's inclusive for everyone and gives those with intellectual disabilities a chance to shine.

“You can meet new friends and do sports that you can’t do at regular school," said track and field athlete, Karen Kunder.

President and CEO Scott Weaver said it's about more than what happens on the field or court.

“With Special Olympics, it's more than a sports organization, it's a lifestyle," said Weaver. “And we really encourage our athletes to participate, not only in their training, but also improving their health, fitness and providing competition opportunities on a year-round basis.”

Weaver said this year a few new sports were added to the list of activities in which athletes could participate.

“The offering of cheer and dance, which are two new sports for us and then also reintroducing cycling," said Weaver.

Families and athletes left Granger High School in West Valley City with smiles and some bearing new medals and ribbons, already anticipating next year's competitions.

“It’s so fun," said Sanders, "It’s one of the most rewarding things that they do, really enjoy it, look forward to it all year long.”