Special senior prom hosted in Murray...but not the kind you may be thinking

MURRAY, Utah — For many people, senior prom night is a pinnacle high school experience and decades later, dozens of Utah seniors relived their prom experience.

You may remember a corsage, boutonniere, gown, tux, photos or dancing the night away during one of the most magical nights of high school.

A group of seniors got the special opportunity to relive their days of youth as they participated in a prom night at the Murray Senior Center.

The center was transformed with photos, lanterns, decorations and live music into a dancing hall where everyone could make new memories.

Linda and Roland Wood have been married for 34 years and dancing is one of their favorite pastimes.

They head to the senior center multiple times a week to connect with other seniors and show off their best moves.

"We're here every Thursday," Roland said, "But not the prom, just the dance," Linda added. "This prom is special."

It truly was a special night as the Woods and other seniors as the group dressed up in their favorite formal attire and recounted some of their prom memories from years past.

Some attendees even shared their prom photos from when they were teenagers.

For the Woods, they were given the honor of being crowned prom king and queen, which they described as "exciting."

"We love to dance," Linda explained. "Five dollars for an evening of dancing and door prizes and a treat, I mean you can't beat that!"

Exercise through dance and socialization were the two goals of the dance, as organizers said many seniors deal with social isolation.

"Social isolation significantly increased a person’s risk of premature death from all causes, a risk that may rival those of smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity," organizers wrote in an email. "The Center’s mission is to improve the quality of life of the people they serve."

The Senior Center hosts dancing many times a week, with the Woods saying they attend line dancing and other opportunities for seniors in Utah.

But for one night only, the king and queen will surely remember their senior prom night where they danced the night away together.