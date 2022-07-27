Watch Now
Speed limit to be lowered to 20 mph in Salt Lake City neighborhoods

Posted at 6:51 AM, Jul 27, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in Salt Lake City neighborhoods will need to slow down even further starting Wednesday with the implementation of a lower speed limit.

Following May's unanimous vote by the Salt Lake City Council, signs marking the change to a 20 miles per hour speed limit will begin to appear on over 400 miles of local streets.

The new speed limit is 5 miles per hour slower than the previous limit, with hopes that the change will help lower the number of auto-pedestrian accidents.

So far in 2022, there have been nearly 100 incidents involving vehicles and pedestrians, with five fatalities.

Statistics show that in the event of a crash, drivers traveling under 30 miles per hour have better odds of surviving a crash or simply having minor injuries.

The first sign change will take place Wednesday morning at Parkview Elementary School.

