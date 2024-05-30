Speeding vehicle crashes into Provo auto dealership

PROVO, Utah — Provo police investigated a crash early Thursday morning that left a vehicle on its roof in an automobile dealership.

Police say a black SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed near 1695 North State Street around 4:35 a.m.

The vehicle jumped a curb and was launched into a nearby dealership.

After hitting several parked vehicles at the dealership, the SUV landed on its roof.

A 28-year-old male was alone in the vehicle and was extricated from the SUV and transported to Utah Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators were still on scene Thursday morning, but there were no road closures or delays impacting the morning commute.