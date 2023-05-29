Speller from rural Utah prepares for Scripps National Spelling Bee

BLANDING, Utah — One of Utah’s brightest minds lives in the rural town of Blanding, home to 3,300 people.

14-year-old Luke Jeppesen is one of two contestants from Utah who recently qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“It's so cool. I go around and people know me as ‘the speller,’” Jeppesen said. “It's kind of interesting. Some people say hi to me who I have never talked to before.”

But, there's much more to the teen than just spelling.

He has been playing piano for more than 10 years. He also has a passion for roller coasters even though the nearest coaster is located hundreds of miles away from his home.

“I love roller coasters a lot – thinking about them and designing them,” he said.

When he isn’t designing coasters on his computer or practicing piano, Jeppesen is going over his spelling bee study guide.

“They are very, very hard,” he said. “I looked at them from the start and I felt like I was going to die. It was so overwhelming at the start but [I am] getting it under control.”

Jeppesen is also an eighth-grade student at Albert R. Lyman Middle School.

“I give a lot of credit to him personally because it's a lot of work and dedication,” said principal Ryan Palmer.

The school serves a diverse population with many students who are Native American.

“It’s no secret the Navajo Nation was hit hard in the pandemic, and we suffered from learning losses,” Palmer said. “That does not define the students in the district. Our students can go on to do incredible things.”

Luke is hoping to continue his incredible journey at the Scripps National Spelling Bee and be the first Utahn to claim the championship.

That’s a lot of pressure for this teen to carry on his shoulders, but Jeppesen is finding ways to manage the excitement and anticipation.

“I feel like I am more social, so I don't get scared in front of people. I don't get stage fright,” he said.

And just like getting into a roller coaster, Luke is buckling up, getting ready to enjoy the journey at the Bee.

“I don't know if anyone is the biggest fan of spelling, but I found it's my natural talent,” he said. “I don't spell for fun; I spell because I have something I am competing for and I want to win.”

The Scripps National Spelling Bee begins on Tuesday, May 30. The championship round takes place on the evening of June 1.