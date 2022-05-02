Spencer Cox ranks in the top 10 most popular governors, new poll shows

SALT LAKE CITY — Spencer Cox ranks in the top 10 most popular governors in the United States, according to the results of a new poll.

The poll by Morning Consult ranks Cox as the sixth most popular governor in the nation with a 62% approval rating and a 24% disapproval rating.

Cox ranks behind Chris Sununu (R) of New Hampshire, Asa Hutchinson (R) of Arkansas, Jim Justice (R) of West Virginia, Larry Hogan (R) of Maryland, Phil Scott (R) of Vermont, and Charlie Baker (R) of Massachusetts.

Democrats in Rhode Island, Wisconsin and New Mexico have the weakest job approval ratings in 2022, according to the poll.

