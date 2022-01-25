Spirit Airlines makes Utah debut with new service to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A new set of wings will be flying into Salt Lake City this spring.

Spirit Airlines announced Tuesday that it will begin flights in and out of Salt Lake City International Airport beginning in May.

It's the first airline to announce operations into the newly-rebuilt airport since the $4.5 billion project was unveiled in 2020.

Spirit will offer non-stop routes to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Orlando starting on May 26.

"We are thrilled to welcome Spirit Airlines to Salt Lake City International Airport," said Bill Wyatt with the Salt Lake City Department of Airports. "Spirit has the distinction of being the first new domestic carrier to come aboard since opening The New SLC. The Spirit model will be a popular addition to SLC's portfolio of airlines."

The airline has already started the hiring process for its Salt Lake City staff with plans to debut with 40 local employees.