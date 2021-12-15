Sponsors sought for Afghan refugees to come to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — One group helping Afghan refugees resettling here is calling on Utahns to help sponsor them in the paperwork process.

The Utah Muslim Civic League has been hosting legal clinics for refugees to fill out humanitarian parole applications. But the league's executive director, Luna Banuri, said they need people willing to offer "sponsorship" on the paperwork to help bring them and their families from Afghanistan to Utah.

What that requires is financial disclosure statements showing people make above the federal poverty line.

"Our community has been overwhelmingly welcoming to these refugees overall," Banuri said in an interview with FOX 13. "I am only trying to identify a critical need. So whoever can should come forward. Because we do have clothes, we do have other things at the moment. The need for sponsors is not getting covered. It would be amazing to have folks come together to sponsor these families."

To find out more information on how you can help, contact the Utah Muslim Civic League.