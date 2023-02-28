Spring swan migration will take flight over northern Utah

OGDEN, Utah — It may not seem like spring is right around the corner, but soon migrating swans will take flight, with stops in northern Utah in March.

Both tundra and trumpeter swans stop in Utah's wetlands for rest and refueling during their migration north from wintering grounds in California to nesting sites in Alaska and Canada.

“Swans are amazing birds to see in flight,” said Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Manager Mark Hadley said.

“You’ll have no problem spotting them — they’re huge and almost pure white in color. I encourage you to take the opportunity to get out and see them during their migration this spring.”

For a good look at these birds, the Compton’s Knoll viewing area—a small hill on the southeast side of the Salt Creek Waterfowl Management Area—is a prime location.

Another great spot is the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge located about 12 miles west of Brigham City.

There is an auto tour route in this location, where thousands of swans gather in the wetlands along the drive.

The refuge is holding a Swan Day event on March 11 sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service go here for more information.

