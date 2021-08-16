Springdale hotel worker charged with stealing guest's credit card

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A Springdale hotel maintenance worker was arrested for allegedly stealing a guest's credit card and cash while on a service call to fix her room's air conditioner, according to authorities.

According to court documents, on July 6, police got a call about a stolen credit card at a hotel near Zion National Park in Springdale.

The woman reported having $280 cash and a credit card stolen out of her purse. She told the officer the credit card was used shortly after being stolen within Washington County and she suspected the hotels maintenance personnel who came in her hotel room to service the air conditioning.

The officer was able to learn the identity of the maintenance worker. The officer called Anthony Ricketts by phone who initially denied any involvement however he also initially agreed to meet with Officer Ballard at a later date. Police said, Anthony later contacted Officer Ballard by phone and said he needed to come clean. He said he was

recently released from prison and didn't want to get in any additional trouble.

Police said, Ricketts admitted to taking the credit card and used it for gas, which was the charge alerting the victim, and that he would pay them back double what he used. He denied taking the cash though. The victim stated she knew exactly how much cash was in her wallet at the time as well as the card taken was a backup emergency card which she doesn't use and keeps hidden deep in her wallet.

Police said, information was gathered that Ricketts was living in Ivins with a relative. With the assistance of Ivins Police and the Washington County Sheriff Office Ricketts was found at his relatives home and detained.

He was taken to jail and booked on Fraud - Unlawful Acquisition of a Financial Card, Unlawful Use of a Financial Transaction Card and Theft.