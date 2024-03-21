Springtime road repairs will close section of 1-215 in Murray over the weekend

MURRAY, Utah — It's springtime, and that means road construction is ramping up; Utah's Department of Transportation is warning drivers to plan ahead as Westbound 1-215 will close on March 22-24 in Murray at the 280 East exit.

This is the exit leading to Fashion Place Mall.

The ramp connecting Northbound I-15 to Westbound I-215 will also be closed Friday night for barrier work.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Westbound I-215 will be closed between the 280 East exit and I-15 while crews remove the top layers of the 300 West bridge, and will fully reopen on Monday, March 25 in time for the morning commute.

All Westbound I-215 traffic will be detoured to 5300 South, and redirected back to 1-215 via I-15.

On the other side I-215, Eastbound traffic will be down to one lane between the 4700 South and Redwood Road exits while crews repair potholes.

Go here for the latest updates on UDOT road construction and traffic restrictions.