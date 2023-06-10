Springville High School cheer team shines at Art City Day parade

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — The annual Springville Grand Parade was held Saturday morning as part of the city’s yearly summer celebration.

The Springville High School cheer team was featured in the parade, and according to a news release, the team’s participation brought joy to all who watched.

Springville High School Tatum Fish and Aubrey Leck, Springville High School Cheer.



One special athlete that participated today was Aubrey Leck, a 16-year-old Springville High student with Down Syndrome. Her participation as a cheerleader in today’s parade was a highlight of the day.

SHS Cheer and the other athletes have rallied together to support Aubrey and made inclusion a focus of this year’s team.