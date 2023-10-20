UHP says grenade found on Salt Lake City highway was inactive

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol troopers briefly shut down a road while the Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious package in Salt Lake City.

Less than 20 minutes after shutting down the road, UHP announced the incident had been cleared and closures would be lifted.

Officials tell FOX 13 news the suspicious item was a grenade that the Bomb Squad determined was inactive.

Either the grenade was fake or the explosive had been removed, UHP said.

Further information about how it got there was not made available.

Eastbound lanes of SR-201 were closed from Redwood Road to 900 West due to the investigation.

In addition, I-215 ramps to eastbound SR-201 were also closed.

Cars were redirected away from the area for a brief time, causing major traffic delays.

As of 9:30 a.m. UHP said the incident had been cleared and drivers should expect the road to open shortly.