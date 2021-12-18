SSLPD investigating homicide near State Street

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake Police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook Live post by the department's official page, SSLPD officers were dispatched to Southern Exposure at 3420 South State Street around 12:11 AM to a report of shots fired. An injured male in his mid-20s was located and transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A male suspect fled the area, but information about the suspect is limited and unconfirmed at time of reporting. There is a heavy police presence in the area of 3400 South Main Street and 3400 South State Street as South Salt Lake detectives and crime scene investigators with both South Salt Lake and Salt Lake police are on scene actively processing the crime scene for evidence.

The area is currently secured and will be inaccessible, but the roadways are not currently blocked. The identity of the victim has not been released, as officers are currently seeking to identify the victim and notify next of kin.

If you were in the area of 3420 South State Street around midnight, or have any information that could aid in the investigation, you are asked to call 801-840-4000.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.