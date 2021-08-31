SSLPD looking for dangerous fugitive, wanted in recent aggravated burglary and sexual assault

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake Police are asking for help locating a suspect in an aggravated burglary and sexual assault.

Police say the attack happened in the 300 east block of 2700 south.

Investigators have identified 67-year-old Fredrick Allen Maes as a suspect in both crimes.

Maes is a parole fugitive out of Ogden and walked away from a halfway house.

He is currently a transient with known ties in Millcreek, Murray and Salt Lake City.

Maes is not known to own a vehicle and is likely wandering on foot, but was last seen operating a silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra with a temporary license tag.

There is an active statewide felony 2 no bail warrant for Maes’ arrest issued by the board of pardons for possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, aggravated assault, aggravated sex assault and other crimes.

Maes could be armed and is to be considered very dangerous.

If you spot him or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000 or Detective Street at 801-412-3645, day or night.