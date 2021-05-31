Watch
St. George, Dixie Power issue power conservation alerts to avoid blackouts

City of St. George
Posted at 10:15 AM, May 31, 2021
ST. GEORGE, Utah — To avoid rolling blackouts this summer, the city and its power provider have created color-coded alerts for residents.

Triple-digit temperatures that St. George regularly experiences throughout the summer will create high demand for power, city officials said. So now they are launching a campaign with Dixie Power called "Use Less, Save More."

Each day, the city will post a color-coded notice on its website and social media channels. On Monday, the color was green. What it asks of power customers to do is:

  • Adjust thermostat two degrees higher than you are comfortable.
  • Leave air vents open.
  • Close the drapes to reduce the amount of heat transfer into your home.
  • Turn off unused electrical equipment when you leave the room, such as TVs and lights.

On an orange day, Dixie Power says to:

  • Avoid using the oven; try barbecuing instead.
  • Avoid using the dishwasher and laundry machines during the peak hours mentioned above.
  • Avoid opening and closing doors to the outside.

On a red day, residents are urged to:

  • Do not use ovens. This is not a day to bake.
  • Set thermostat at 80 degrees or higher.
  • Make sure the pool pump is off.
  • If you have an electric vehicle, make sure it is not recharging.
  • If power is interrupted, avoid opening the refrigerator. Most refrigerators will keep food cool for up to four hours if the door is not opened.
