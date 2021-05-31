St. George, Dixie Power issue power conservation alerts to avoid blackouts

ST. GEORGE, Utah — To avoid rolling blackouts this summer, the city and its power provider have created color-coded alerts for residents.
Triple-digit temperatures that St. George regularly experiences throughout the summer will create high demand for power, city officials said. So now they are launching a campaign with Dixie Power called "Use Less, Save More."
Each day, the city will post a color-coded notice on its website and social media channels. On Monday, the color was green. What it asks of power customers to do is:
- Adjust thermostat two degrees higher than you are comfortable.
- Leave air vents open.
- Close the drapes to reduce the amount of heat transfer into your home.
- Turn off unused electrical equipment when you leave the room, such as TVs and lights.
On an orange day, Dixie Power says to:
- Avoid using the oven; try barbecuing instead.
- Avoid using the dishwasher and laundry machines during the peak hours mentioned above.
- Avoid opening and closing doors to the outside.
On a red day, residents are urged to:
- Do not use ovens. This is not a day to bake.
- Set thermostat at 80 degrees or higher.
- Make sure the pool pump is off.
- If you have an electric vehicle, make sure it is not recharging.
- If power is interrupted, avoid opening the refrigerator. Most refrigerators will keep food cool for up to four hours if the door is not opened.