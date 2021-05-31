St. George, Dixie Power issue power conservation alerts to avoid blackouts

ST. GEORGE, Utah — To avoid rolling blackouts this summer, the city and its power provider have created color-coded alerts for residents.

Triple-digit temperatures that St. George regularly experiences throughout the summer will create high demand for power, city officials said. So now they are launching a campaign with Dixie Power called "Use Less, Save More."

Each day, the city will post a color-coded notice on its website and social media channels. On Monday, the color was green. What it asks of power customers to do is:



Adjust thermostat two degrees higher than you are comfortable.

Leave air vents open.

Close the drapes to reduce the amount of heat transfer into your home.

Turn off unused electrical equipment when you leave the room, such as TVs and lights.

On an orange day, Dixie Power says to:



Avoid using the oven; try barbecuing instead.

Avoid using the dishwasher and laundry machines during the peak hours mentioned above.

Avoid opening and closing doors to the outside.

On a red day, residents are urged to:

