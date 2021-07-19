St. George man arrested after allegedly entering Latter-Day Saint chapel completely nude

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man was arrested after allegedly disrupting a church service Sunday afternoon while fully nude.

The St. George News reported, the incident happened around 10:00 a.m. when 911 received several calls about a disturbance at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel on North Westridge Drive.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell that emergency dispatchers could hear a man “screaming in the background” during what sounded like a chaotic situation.

Police said the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Jeremy David Miller, drove his Jeep onto the lawn of the chapel and got out of the vehicle wearing only his underwear.

Miller then stripped off his underwear and began removing various items from the trunk of his vehicle and scattering them along the chapel lawn.

When officers arrived on scene they were able to detain Miller after a brief struggle.

Miller was taken to Purgatory Correctional Facility, where he was booked on multiple charges, including one count each of misdemeanor lewdness and third-degree felony lewdness involving a child. He also faces criminal mischief, assaulting a police officer and interfering with an arrest.