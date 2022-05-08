St. George man arrested for murder after shooting, victim identified

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George man has been arrested and booked into jail after allegedly shooting another man in a home on Saturday.

Police say a 37-year-old victim, Ryan Allen, died as a result of the shooting that happened in the area of 805 South Dixie Drive at 7:30 a.m.

KC Comer, 30, was arrested an now faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony, among other charges.

Arresting documents for Comer explain that he called police and reported he had shot someone. When police arrived, they located Allen's body in the master bathroom with "several traumatic injuries and multiple spent bullet casings," documents state.

During an interview with police, Comer said he heard his wife and Allen arguing in the bathroom and he believed Allen to be suicidal and armed with a gun, according to arrest documents.

"KC retrieved his own firearm from his bedroom closet, ensured it was loaded with ammunition and that there was a round in the chamber, and determined that he was going to kill Ryan," Comer's probable cause statement explains.

Comer was unsure how many times he shot at Allen. comer and his wife have been living together since November 2021.

"We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Allen," police said in an updated press release.