St. George police actively searching for suspect

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George on Monday morning were actively looking for a suspect and asked residents to lock their doors and windows.

Officers were in the area of St. George Golf Course near Ft. Pierce Drive looking for a white man with dark short hair, glasses, black shorts and a black shirt.

Police urged people in the area to lock their homes and vehicles.

Officer Tiffany Mitchell told FOX 13, "The suspect stole a vehicle. So we want residents in the area to keep their home in vehicles locked until we locate him."