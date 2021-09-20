Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

St. George police actively searching for suspect

items.[0].image.alt
St. George News
File photo: St. George Police Department vehicle
sgpd.png
Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 11:41:42-04

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George on Monday morning were actively looking for a suspect and asked residents to lock their doors and windows.

Officers were in the area of St. George Golf Course near Ft. Pierce Drive looking for a white man with dark short hair, glasses, black shorts and a black shirt.

Police urged people in the area to lock their homes and vehicles.

Officer Tiffany Mitchell told FOX 13, "The suspect stole a vehicle. So we want residents in the area to keep their home in vehicles locked until we locate him."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere