St. George police ask for help in locating missing teen

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The St. George Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on March 9.

Isaac Drew Tomsen is 5'10", weighs about 110 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing the black plaid jacket pictured above with blue jeans and a blue hat.

Police report Tomsen initially ran away on February 11 and returned home to collect some personal items on March 9.

Isaac has been in contact with his mother, but refuses to come home or say where he is located, St. George police reports.

If you have any information on where Isaac may be located, contact police at 435-627-4300 and refer to case "22P005204."