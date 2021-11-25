Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

St. George Police Department searching for 38-year-old missing man

items.[0].image.alt
St. George Police Department
Untitled design (30).jpg
Posted at 6:18 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 20:18:54-05

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The St. George Police Department is searching for a 38-year-old missing man who they believe may be experiencing an undiagnosed mental condition that's causing him to be paranoid.

Jerold Ray Knudson was last seen leaving his home on Hemlock Circle on November 11 and was reported missing on November 20. It is believed he walked into the desert area headed towards Web Hill.

Knudson has blond hair, blue eyes and a light complexion. He is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a light colored button up shirt, dark pants and tennis shoes. He does not have his wallet with him.

Anybody with information on Knudson should contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere