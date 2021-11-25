St. George Police Department searching for 38-year-old missing man

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The St. George Police Department is searching for a 38-year-old missing man who they believe may be experiencing an undiagnosed mental condition that's causing him to be paranoid.

Jerold Ray Knudson was last seen leaving his home on Hemlock Circle on November 11 and was reported missing on November 20. It is believed he walked into the desert area headed towards Web Hill.

Knudson has blond hair, blue eyes and a light complexion. He is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a light colored button up shirt, dark pants and tennis shoes. He does not have his wallet with him.

Anybody with information on Knudson should contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.