St. George Police investigate 'suspicious death,' one male in custody

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Police reported Wednesday that a male is in custody in relation to an investigation into a "suspicious death."

The identity and age of the male was not released.

Police report that at 8:30 Wednesday morning, the male told officials about a possibly dead female.

Officers responded to the residence to do a welfare check and located, "a deceased female with trauma to her body," police reported in a press release.

The male was taken into police custody in relation to the investigation. Police say there is no threat to the public.

The exact cause of death will be released by the Medical Examiner's Office.