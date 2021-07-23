St. George Police Officer dies of COVID-19 complications

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George is remembering the life of a police officer who served with the department for 11 years before dying of COVID-19 complications Thursday.

39-year-old Officer Adam Ashworth had been in the intensive care unit of the hospital in a medically-induced coma for nearly two weeks, according to St. George News.

Officer Ashworth is a father of three and had been with the St. George Police Department for 11 years.

Police provided an escort from the hospital to the mortuary to honor the service and dedication Ashworth gave to the community and department.

St. George Police

According to St. George News, Ashworth went to the emergency room for what he thought would be a quick visit. After a test came back positive for COVID-19, his condition quickly deteriorated.

A GoFundMe page on behald of the Ashworth family says, "The virus has run a devastating course in his body, and the doctors have said most people in his condition don't survive this long and that he has an incredibly strong heart!"

In addition to the GoFundMe, a benefit concert is being held to help raise funds for the family.

Funeral information was not made immediately available.