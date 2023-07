ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George police safely located a special needs child who was considered missing and endangered shortly after putting a call for help out to the public.

The child was last seen in the area of 1173 W. Snow Canyon Parkway.

Officials were concerned that he was in danger of dehydration and were trying to locate him as soon as possible.

Shortly after putting out a call for help to find the boy, police said he was located safely.