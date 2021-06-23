St. George Police seeking witnesses to double-fatal accident

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a double fatal accident.

The crash happened last Friday just before 4:30 p.m. near the Sunset Corner Shopping Center located at 1091 North Bluff Street.

FOX 13 has learned the couple, in their late 60s, had just heard their home in Enterprise was being threatened by the Flatt Fire, and had turned around to return to their home.

According to a Facebook post, St. George Police crash investigators are looking for anyone who may have seen the two vehicles involved just prior to the crash.

A blue/teal 2008 Acura MDX would have been southbound on SR-18 and a light blue 2005 Toyota Camry would have been in the Sunset Corner area between 4:15-4:30 p.m.

Even if you didn't see anything out of the ordinary about the vehicles or their drivers, but saw them, you’re asked to call Sgt. Bangerter at 435-627-4386.