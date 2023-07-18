St. George residents asked to help save power grid for air conditioning

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Temperatures in Utah have been red hot over the last several days and officials in St. George are asking residents to take action to ensure air conditioning units have the power to stay on.

An "Orange Alert" was issued Tuesday for the city as temperatures continue to settle in the triple digits in southern areas of the state.

The alert means that residents should avoid using appliances like the oven and laundry machines between 3 and 7 p.m.

It also means residents should take smart steps to save energy in general like keeping doors and windows closed during the hottest hours of the day.

For those who have an electric vehicle, the city asks that you charge it overnight, during non-peak hours.

The alert was issued in an effort to keep the power grid from being over-taxed, ensuring that air conditioning units are able to function as temperatures soar.

It's part of the "Use Less, Save More" campaign, which aims to help residents save on their power bills as well as play a critical role in maintaining reliable power.