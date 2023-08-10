St. George toddler gives life to others through organ donation after tragic death

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Loved ones remember 2-year-old Emmaline Mitchell as a girl who brought light and joy to whoever she met and her tragic death has rocked the St. George community.

"She was the type of kid that could really make any good day the best day or make any bad day a good day," remembered Tammy Fullmer Teeples, Emmaline's grandmother.

Teeples described her granddaughter as a child with a glowing smile and a magnetic personality.

"She would literally, arms up to anybody and just, she just knew she was beautiful and cute and center of attention, and she just brought that light to so many people," Teeples said.

The tragedy of Emmaline's death has rocked her family and community to the core as they are left to figure out what happened and cope with the loss of a bright young girl.

Emmaline was taken to the hospital with severe head and brain trauma in late July. She died a few days later and doctors determined her injuries were consistent with child abuse.

Emmaline's stepfather, Randy Lessing, was arrested and faces a child abuse homicide charge for his role in the death of the young girl.

Teeples said that while in the hospital and after Emmaline's death, the family has been searching for miracles.

"I told my daughter there's always miracles," she reflected. "There's always miracles. So, you keep that hope and you keep that miracle present."

Sadly, the miracle of Emmaline's life didn't come until after her death. But her family is full of gratitude that their precious little girl could save the lives of other children.

"If somebody could have saved Emmaline they would have saved Emmaline," Teeples said. "So Emmaline would want to save someone else."

Two families were given hope that they won't have to suffer the pain of losing a child thanks to Emmaline's gift of organ donation.

"One baby received her heart, and another baby received her intestines, kidneys, and liver and both were successful transplants," Teeples said.

Although there is nothing that will ever repair the heartbreak of losing Emmaline, Teeples said there is comfort in knowing her granddaughter's light still shines.

"Two lives were saved by our sweet Emmaline," she said. "That's a lot more than many people accomplish in their lifetimes."

A celebration will be held at the St. George Town Square on Saturday, August 19 to commemorate the life of Emmaline. Teeples said there will be a pizza party because her granddaughter loved pizza.