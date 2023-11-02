St. George woman dies after struck by vehicle on Bluff Street

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police say a woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near 500 North on Bluff Street Wednesday evening, the cause is under investigation. The road is closed to northbound traffic with two of southbound's left lanes closed.

Both directions of Bluff Street have been affected near 500 North with all traffic northbound closed and the two left lanes of the southbound side closed.

Police have confirmed that the pedestrian passed away due to being struck by a vehicle, it's not known at this time how or when this occurred as the investigation continues.

