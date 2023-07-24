St. George woman still out of home after 4th of July fireworks fire

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A family in Southern Utah hopes their story will help others celebrate this Pioneer Day safely, when it comes to disposing fireworks.

“I’ve never been so scared in my life,” said Melissa May, who lives in her home in St. George with her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter. “You see fires, you hear about them but when you’re actually living in it, it’s the most terrifying thing you can’t even imagine.”

The family was celebrating with fireworks on the Fourth of July. “We went to bed and the next thing we know, we smelled plastic burning and when my daughter opened the garage, she saw the flames and screamed, call 911.” A fire forced them out of the home they were renting.

READ: Legal fireworks to soar this weekend, raising fire concerns

May said her son-in-law put the fireworks out, and then placed them in the garage. “He says he hosed them off really good, he says I made sure they were completely out, but apparently they weren’t,” she said. She pointed out the corner where the fireworks were kept. “I had some brooms that were in the corner of the house, we think that’s probably what happened, maybe they reignited.”

Thankfully all of them and their pets got out safely. They had gas stoves and propane tanks also kept in the garage that didn’t blast. “We were very blessed.”

But the fire destroyed their garage and burned some special memories -- baby pictures and important pieces of their lives they won’t be able to get back. “My husband died last year and his military uniform, all of his pins, hit hat, everything was destroyed in the fire,” she said. “Money can't replace that, you just kind of hope you remember.”

Fire departments recommend soaking fireworks in a bucket – preferably something metal – and leaving that for hours or even overnight, without bringing them inside, to prevent incidents like this one.

The Red Cross helped with emergency assistance. May found a place to stay close by, while her daughter’s family is staying in Cedar City. But it’s expected to take about 3-6 months to repair the home with the electrical and insulation damage.

“I will definitely make sure that safety precautions are in place so that this never happens again.”