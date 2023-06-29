St. George won't appeal ruling allowing drag show in public park

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The City of St. George will not appeal a federal judge’s ruling allowing a drag show to be staged in a public park.

That decision means the Southern Utah Drag Stars’ show will go on as scheduled Friday night at the Dixie Sunbowl.

Producers of the show and the ACLU sued after the city refused to grant a permit. Last week, a federal judge sided with the drag show and chastised city leaders over their handling of the situation, citing the first amendment.

A spokesperson for the city confirmed Wednesday that they will not be seeking an appeal of the judge’s order.