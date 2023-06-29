Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

St. George won't appeal ruling allowing drag show in public park

Posted at 9:16 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 23:16:39-04

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The City of St. George will not appeal a federal judge’s ruling allowing a drag show to be staged in a public park.

That decision means the Southern Utah Drag Stars’ show will go on as scheduled Friday night at the Dixie Sunbowl.

Producers of the show and the ACLU sued after the city refused to grant a permit. Last week, a federal judge sided with the drag show and chastised city leaders over their handling of the situation, citing the first amendment.

A spokesperson for the city confirmed Wednesday that they will not be seeking an appeal of the judge’s order.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere