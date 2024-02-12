St. George's airport becomes landing pad for the rich and famous flying to the Super Bowl

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A week before the Super Bowl even began, places to park private aircraft at airports in and around Las Vegas had all been reserved.

That's where St. George Regional Airport stepped in to help, and people in the city heard jets flying in all weekend.

Only 122 miles away, the airport in St. George proved to be the next best option for many Super Bowl attendees.

Every day was a guessing game, with residents Googling the costs of the jets and wondering who could be inside.

"Look what’s happening to our little town of St. George! We kind of got on the map for the super bowl even though we’re not in Las Vegas," said Tia Astle, who lives in nearby Washington.

Astle lives seven miles away from the airport right under the path of air traffic. She heard the nonstop sound of jets every day leading up to the Super Bowl.

The drive from St. George to Las Vegas isn't bad at all: only an hour and forty-five minutes separates the two cities.

"What's not to love about the drive between St. George and Vegas? That beautiful gorge – it's one of my favorite highways," said Astle.

The airport's operations center told FOX 13 News that the Super Bowl aircraft have not disrupted any of the commercial flights.

The only thing disrupting the local community could be the noise of the jets leaving.

"I think it's great that we have that resource for these people. I think it's awesome," said Astle.

