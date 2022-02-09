St. George’s population is set to double in the next 40 years

Brigham Young’s winter home — St. George — has grown by about 22,000 people between 2010 and 2020 to 95,000, and 40-year projections predict the city will double its population.

That means St. George residents need to become more conscious of their water use, Mayor Michele Randall said in her State of the City address at the Dixie Center Tuesday afternoon. It was the mayor’s first public message to her voters, after being elected the first woman leader in the city’s 159-year history.

Before driving to give her address, the mayor said she stopped by a local gas station for a bottle of water that cost her $1.84 and said that demand for this precious resource would only increase.

“We need to start treating our water like liquid gold,” she said.

More water will be needed for the new residents expected to move to the city in the next 40 years. The growth requires more public safety and housing, she said, noting that she and the city administration are working to grow the city under an economic plan called St. George 2040.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state.