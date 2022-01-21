St. Mark's opens new primary care clinic on SLC's west side

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City's west side will now have another option for health care, thanks to St. Mark's new primary care clinic.

It opened last month for both appointment and walk-in patients, but had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with community leaders and health care providers in attendance.

It's located across the street from St. Mark's emergency clinic, which opened three years ago.

Taylorsville Mayor Kristie Overson said she's thrilled area residents will now have the chance to see a doctor in the neighborhood, which is a benefit to the entire community.

St Mark's will be expanding the services they offer at this clinic over the next several months include general surgery, cardiology, and care for women, among other services.

