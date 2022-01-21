Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

St. Mark's opens new primary care clinic on SLC's west side

items.[0].image.alt
St. Mark's west SLC new clinic
Screen Shot 2022-01-21 at 2.00.20 PM.png
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 16:04:26-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City's west side will now have another option for health care, thanks to St. Mark's new primary care clinic.

It opened last month for both appointment and walk-in patients, but had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with community leaders and health care providers in attendance.

It's located across the street from St. Mark's emergency clinic, which opened three years ago.

Taylorsville Mayor Kristie Overson said she's thrilled area residents will now have the chance to see a doctor in the neighborhood, which is a benefit to the entire community.

St Mark's will be expanding the services they offer at this clinic over the next several months include general surgery, cardiology, and care for women, among other services.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere