St. Patrick's Day parade, fairytale ball, cowboy rendezvous and MORE happening this weekend!

St. Patrick's day is March 17 and we're feeling LUCKY with all of these fun weekend events! It may not be spring weather yet, but now is as good a time as any to get out and enjoy some fun.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, send us an email at news@fox13now.com or message us on social media.

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Swan Day



Happening at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge on Saturday - learn about Swans with an exhibit, nature trail activity, take-home craft, live bird presentations, photography class and more! Tickets are free but required for some of the classes and events and festivities kick at 10 a.m. but last for most of the day!

CACHE COUNTY

Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous



On Friday, Saturday and Sunday - head to the Cache County Event Center for a rootin' tootin' good time! There are events for cowboys of all ages but here's the highlights: cowboy family dance, poetry contests, open mic, food trucks, meet and greet, Billy Dean in concert (tickets required) and more! the fun kicks off on Friday at 3 p.m., Saturday at 8 a.m. and a church service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

DAVIS COUNTY

Leprechaun Dash 5K and Fun Run



Catch a leprechaun (or try to) at Weber State University Davis Campus on Saturday at 9 a.m. A 5K run will be offered, as well as a 1-mile fun run for kids. Registration required!

St. Paddy's March run and walk



Get off the couch and enjoy a green pancake breakfast and run, walk or march at Ellison Park in Layton on Saturday morning! There are 10K and 5K options as well as a kids' race. Each finisher will receive a mug - registration required!

GRAND COUNTY

Skinny Tire Festival



A 4-day festival that celebrated road biking with rides through Dead Horse State Park, along the Colorado River, through Arches National Park and through River Portal. Volunteers will be along the way to help riders in their journey and you'll be sure to see some spectacular sights! Registration required!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

St. Patrick's Day Parade



Paint The Gateway green and channel your inner Irish at the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade! There will be live entertainment, vendors, traditional food, music, dance performances and more! The parade will start on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the route beginning at 200 South 600 West and traveling East to Rio Grande. Then the celebration will be happening until 5 p.m. in the Olympic Plaza.

Chocolate and Cheese Festival



Chocolate and cheese - need I say more?! Celebrate two of the most beloved tastes in the world with a market and workshops at the Natural History Museum of Utah on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.!

Teen Formal Wear Swap



Teens can choose from hundreds of free, gently used outfits to wear to formal events throughout the year at the Taylorsville library on Saturday. VIP access must have a voucher and begins at 10 a.m. but public access is from 11 to 1 p.m. Save some money and check out some formal wear for free!

Home and Garden Show



Snow may still be on the ground but it's not too early to start planning for your yard and home renovations! At the Home and Garden show this weekend at the Mountain America Expo Center, check out hundreds of exhibitors, classes and more to get you ready for warmer months. Tickets required! Happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Winter Arts Showcase



Celebrate local artists at Utah Film Studios in Park City on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The 23 jury-selected artists will have their work on display for the public to admire for free.

UTAH COUNTY

Provo Fairytale Ball



Happening at Arlington Hall on Saturday, bring your little princess for a royal entrance, princess dance, games, pictures, crafts and more! Happening at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Tickets required!

Lucky laces 5K & Health Fair



Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with health fair booths, a pie eating contest, costume contest, and raffles as well as a free breakfast! Happening on Saturday at 9 a.m.!

Night at the Museums



Each year, the five museums at Brigham Young University team up to create a night where attendees can visit all exhibits and solve challenges for a special prize. Event is FREE and happening on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m.

WEBER COUNTY

Fly-fishing film festival



If you love fly-fishing and you love movies well then this is the perfect event for you. Adventurous anglers have traveled to some of the remote areas in search of intense fish and they're bringing the experience to attendees with a short film that dives into the exciting world of fly-fishing. Happening on Friday at 7 p.m. at Union Station. Tickets required.

Backcountry Basecamp Tour

